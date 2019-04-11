CEMATRIX (CVX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 1.50

Press coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CVE CVX remained flat at $C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday. CEMATRIX has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

