Celanese (CE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Celanese for the first quarter have been stable lately. The company’s strategic measures including acquisitions and operational cost savings through productivity actions should lend support to its earnings. The company should also gain from expansion in emerging regions. However, Celanese is exposed to headwinds from weak acetate tow pricing and soft acetyl demand. Low utilization rates across the tow industry are hurting prices of acetate tow. Moreover, economic weakness across Europe and Asia is expected to affect the company’s results in first-half 2019. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation. Its balance sheet leverage is also relatively high. Celanese has also underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CE. ValuEngine upgraded Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Celanese from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.47.

Shares of CE opened at $101.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Celanese has a 52 week low of $82.91 and a 52 week high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.02). Celanese had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.