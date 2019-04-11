CDK Global (CDK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDK. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on CDK Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.72. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $590.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.91 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 135.00% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after buying an additional 90,332 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 536,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after buying an additional 110,901 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 12.2% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 67.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 178,983 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.