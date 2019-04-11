Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $64,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Standpoint Research raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. OTR Global lowered Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

CAT opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.06 and a 52-week high of $161.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

