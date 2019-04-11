Caterpillar (CAT) Given a $165.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) received a $165.00 target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $117.85 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $137.53 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $161.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.43). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 117.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 183,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,978,000 after acquiring an additional 99,280 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 209,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 564,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

