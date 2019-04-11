Catcoin Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (CAT)

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Catcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Catcoin has a market cap of $59,923.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Catcoin

Catcoin is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2017. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,662,700 coins. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org . Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Catcoin Coin Trading

Catcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

