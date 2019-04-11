Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.88.

TAST stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.42 million, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $307.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 375.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 729,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

