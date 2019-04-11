Carlisle Companies (CSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlisle is set to benefit from accretive acquisitions and healthy prospects in the non-residential construction markets. The company's diversified product portfolio, diligent restructuring plans and geographical diversity are expected to lend momentum to its growth. Also, Carlisle is well placed to leverage its growth base as it looks for future strategic investment opportunities. Notably, the company’s recent buyout of Petersen Aluminum will expand the CCM segment’s product offerings in the metal roofing platform. However, over the past month, it has underperformed the industry. Also, rising costs of operations remain a concern. Further, given the company's extensive geographic presence, its financial performance is subject to various risks like currency exchange rate fluctuations.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Carlisle Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $134.00 price target on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.57.

CSL traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,147. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $129.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.28. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $2,498,455.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,224.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 30,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $3,633,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,009,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,865 shares of company stock worth $8,452,327. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

