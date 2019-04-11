Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stake Lessened by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.99 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caretrust REIT Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

