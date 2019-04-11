Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSII opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 759.80 and a beta of 2.16. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical device company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.