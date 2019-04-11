Cardinal Capital Management Increases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (SNA)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

SNA traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.26. 456,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,613. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03. The business had revenue of $952.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.74 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $4,207,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,044.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 11,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $1,846,160.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,327 shares of company stock worth $9,123,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Friday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Snap-on from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

