Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 138.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 432,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,019 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,452,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,521,000 after buying an additional 122,510 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 595,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 131,722 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 377,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 323,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 35,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 304,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total value of $231,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,291,304.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock worth $592,878,814 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:BLW traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,170. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $15.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/capital-investment-advisors-llc-has-6-36-million-position-in-blackrock-ltd-duration-income-trust-blw.html.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.