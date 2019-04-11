Canton Hathaway LLC Has $315,000 Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 135.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44,296.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,565,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 19,521,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,280,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,671,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,940,642,000 after buying an additional 2,172,574 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,177,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,858,214,000 after buying an additional 944,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,979,000 after buying an additional 624,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 19,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $5,017,168.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,506,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

NYSE TMO opened at $278.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.83 and a 12 month high of $280.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

