Cannae (CNNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.37

Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 60887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNNE. TheStreet raised Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cannae by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 272,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cannae by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,234,000 after buying an additional 107,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,439,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 3,308.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 335,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

