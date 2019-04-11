Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Stake Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,766 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 79,083 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Cascend Securities raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of CSIQ opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.02 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

