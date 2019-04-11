Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Solar company caters to a geographically diverse customer base, spread across both key markets and emerging markets. Of late, the company has further expanded its global late-stage project pipeline into nations like Argentina, Australia and South Korea, considering these to be markets for the next phase of industrial growth. Canadian Solar has a strong pipeline of projects, and carries out various acquisitions and strategies to further consolidate its position. Furthermore, shares of the company outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the recent policy change in China is anticipated to be detrimental for international solar stocks like Canadian Solar, as it has increased commitments to ship modules and construct new projects in China. As of Feb 28, 2019, the company had $1.96 billion of total debt, increasing its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.44. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.02 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

