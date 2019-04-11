Canaccord Genuity Raises Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$42.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.94.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$39.52 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$30.11 and a twelve month high of C$49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.71, for a total value of C$734,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,784,362.97.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

