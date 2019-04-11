Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 30th

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Camden National has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Camden National has a payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get Camden National alerts:

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $41.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden National news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $54,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Dufour acquired 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,597.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,929.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,715 shares of company stock worth $88,862. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st.

WARNING: “Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on April 30th” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/camden-national-co-cac-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30-on-april-30th.html.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, and time deposits; cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.