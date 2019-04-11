Calix Inc (CALX) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,981,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Calix worth $29,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

CALX stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Calix Inc has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $420.28 million, a PE ratio of -21.42, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Calix had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.95 million. Analysts forecast that Calix Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 122,500 shares of company stock worth $924,800 in the last 90 days. 18.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

