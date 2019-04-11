Calix (CALX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

CALX traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 818,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,134. The company has a market cap of $420.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.59. Calix has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.30.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Cory Sindelar purchased 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $75,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $924,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 109,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after acquiring an additional 485,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $5,266,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

