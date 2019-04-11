California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in MDC Partners Inc (MDCA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MDC Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,241 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MDC Partners were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDCA. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDC Partners by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 613,925 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MDC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MDC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MDC Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

In related news, Director Desiree G. Rogers acquired 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,689.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDC Partners stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. MDC Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($1.79). MDC Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $393.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. MDC Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Domestic Creative Agencies, Specialist Communications, Media Services, All Other, and Corporate.

