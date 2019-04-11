California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 15,291 Hanger Inc (HNGR)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the third quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNGR shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanger from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Shares of HNGR opened at $19.85 on Thursday. Hanger Inc has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $24.50.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.65 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/11/california-public-employees-retirement-system-buys-shares-of-15291-hanger-inc-hngr.html.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.