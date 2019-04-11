California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 11,725 Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MedEquities Realty Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in MedEquities Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 85,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,733,000 after buying an additional 222,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 12.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MedEquities Realty Trust by 24.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRT opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $348.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.72. MedEquities Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.85.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRT. TheStreet raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered MedEquities Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered MedEquities Realty Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $2,236,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,364,462 shares of company stock worth $14,862,718. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

