Calfrac Well Services (CFW) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.35 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFW. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target (down from C$6.50) on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.80.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at C$3.76 on Tuesday. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of C$2.03 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of $533.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

