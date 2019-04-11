Business First Bancshares (BFST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $30.00.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $19.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Jerome Sr Vascocu, Sr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $144,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald A. Hingle II sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $218,448.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $483,829.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

