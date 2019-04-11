Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,062 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of Burlington Stores worth $23,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 4,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $713,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,413.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $3,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,681,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,463,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $157.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.14. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 226.76% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

