Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Msci by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Msci by 34.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,385,000 after acquiring an additional 235,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Msci by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Msci by 13.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $190.00 target price on shares of Msci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Msci to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Msci to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.78.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 19,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.14, for a total transaction of $3,327,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,999 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 684,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Msci Inc has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $217.03.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $361.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.95 million. Msci had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 196.12%. Equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Msci’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

