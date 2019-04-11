Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Altaba Inc (AABA)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AABA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Altaba by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Altaba by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

AABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altaba from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

AABA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.09. 5,830,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,371,460. Altaba Inc has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

