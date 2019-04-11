Buckingham Research Raises MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) Price Target to $84.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target hoisted by Buckingham Research from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stephens lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $95.83.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $96,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $49,889.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,422 in the last three months. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 36.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the first quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 60,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at $2,472,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.