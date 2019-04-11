Brokers Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s FY2019 Earnings (BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst T. Hassan expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th.

B2Gold stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $272.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.38 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth $22,849,000. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in B2Gold by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 14,342,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,359 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in B2Gold by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,069,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,143 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in B2Gold by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,625,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,157,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820,500 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.