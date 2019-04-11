Brokers Issue Forecasts for Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group in a report issued on Sunday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Snc-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.52) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion.

SNC has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Snc-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$58.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. CIBC raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snc-Lavalin Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.56.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$34.25 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$33.30 and a 1-year high of C$61.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.30%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.