Brokerages Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Price Target at $286.90

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.00.

A number of research firms have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $280.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $202.83 and a twelve month high of $281.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Herrema sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $1,358,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,009,587.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

