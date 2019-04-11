Brokerages Set PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) Target Price at $16.75

Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

PRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PermRock Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PermRock Royalty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

NYSE PRT opened at $8.57 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $16.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 25,275 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

