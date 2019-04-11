Brokerages Set Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN) PT at $10.25

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on Falcon Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:FLMN traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 38.60 and a quick ratio of 38.60. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $480.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of -0.13.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll purchased 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $445,489.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,429,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 2,220,598 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,009,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $11,275,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $10,156,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the third quarter valued at $10,156,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

