Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Target Price at $9.08

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.
CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.
Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 9,380,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,853. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 71,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 125,711,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,011,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
About Cemex SAB de CV
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.