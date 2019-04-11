Brokerages Set Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Target Price at $9.08

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.58.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays set a $7.00 price target on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Cemex SAB de CV stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.78. 9,380,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,868,853. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 71,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 125,711,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $885,011,000 after purchasing an additional 543,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

