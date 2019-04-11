Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Price Target at $20.50

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.50.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price objective on ADTRAN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on ADTRAN to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,432,000 after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,356. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $684.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.26. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

