Brokerages Expect Aqua America Inc (WTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.69 Million

Equities analysts predict that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will report sales of $203.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $203.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.06 million. Aqua America reported sales of $194.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full year sales of $892.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $899.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $942.25 million, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $974.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.50 million.

WTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Aqua America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,400,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,972,000 after purchasing an additional 256,460 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 950,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 25,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTR opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $38.24.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

