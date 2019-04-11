Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (CULP) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Culp’s rating score has improved by 25% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $23.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Culp an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Culp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James upgraded Culp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 3,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $52,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Culp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,489,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,043,000 after buying an additional 85,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Culp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 505,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Culp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Culp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $20.17 on Monday. Culp has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Culp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.