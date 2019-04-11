Brokerages Anticipate Calix Inc (CALX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.04). Calix posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.95 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

CALX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 605,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.59. Calix has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.30.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 12,500 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $924,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Calix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Calix by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

