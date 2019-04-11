Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $9.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.44 billion to $9.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 66.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Tucker sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $170,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,163. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 4,189,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $148,007,969.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,992.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 589,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 561,467 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 2,182.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,523. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

