Brokerages Anticipate Adomani Inc (ADOM) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) to report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adomani’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). Adomani posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adomani will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adomani.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Adomani had a negative net margin of 220.48% and a negative return on equity of 119.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Adomani in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

NASDAQ:ADOM opened at $0.34 on Friday. Adomani has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.78.

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

