Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers' blockbuster immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo continues to perform well. The approval of the drug for first-line RCC and adjuvant melanoma has boosted sales. Label expansion of other drugs like Sprycel and Empliciti should further drive the company’s performance. In January, Bristol-Myers announced that it will acquire Celgene for an equity value of approximately $74 billion to bolster its portfolio. While the deal was being opposed by a few shareholders, it now seems that the acquisition will be given a green signal later this month. However, the company’s voluntary withdrawal of the sBLA seeking approval of Opdivo+Yervoy for the treatment of first-line NSCLC with tumor mutational burden greater or equal to 10 mutations/megabase following discussions with the FDA was disappointing, given the market potential. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BMY opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.99% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

