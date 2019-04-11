Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 27,057,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,989% from the previous session’s volume of 875,953 shares.The stock last traded at $0.24 and had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 127.66% and a negative net margin of 98.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

