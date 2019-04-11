BriaCoin Price Tops $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0752 or 0.00001495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $55,939.00 and $136.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13,067.22 or 2.59293300 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000213 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00130369 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001793 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BriaCoin (BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.