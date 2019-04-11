Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $200.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $968.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.07 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 50.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.59.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 51,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $10,054,242.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $255,086.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,317,978.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

