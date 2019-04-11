Boxlight (BOXL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

“Strong organic growth is fostered by 20%+ annual education technology (Edtech) industry demand, breadth of offerings, interoperability, a growing reseller’s network, and seasoned management.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. Boxlight has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 7.05.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Boxlight by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boxlight in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

