Boston Properties (BXP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $154.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have outperformed its industry over the past three months. Further, the trend in estimate revisions of 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, with Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities, along with a diversified tenant and industry base, the company is well poised to grow supported by an improving economy and favorable job market environment. Further, it is focusing to commence development projects with significant pre-leasing commitments. When delivered, these projects will be accretive for long-term growth. Yet, escalating supply of office space and stiff competition is expected to affect its pricing power in the upcoming quarters.”

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boston Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Properties to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $131.51 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.89.

Shares of NYSE BXP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $107.84 and a twelve month high of $138.69. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $651.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.12 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $267,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.