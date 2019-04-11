Borders & Southern Petroleum (BOR) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR) rose 14.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.26 ($0.03). Approximately 1,725,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 739,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 million and a P/E ratio of -7.37.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

