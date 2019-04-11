Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stake Decreased by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Booking were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $1,489,405. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $9.24 on Thursday, hitting $1,815.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,372. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

