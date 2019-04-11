Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 44.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Booking by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 53,735.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Booking by 16.8% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock worth $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2,150.00 to $2,370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Booking from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,050.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,121.68.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,817.44. The stock had a trading volume of 21,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,372. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,606.27 and a one year high of $2,201.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.86 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

